Iran disqualifies former moderate president from running for reelection to influential assembly

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s moderate former President Hassan Rouhani announced that he was disqualified from running in an upcoming election for the Assembly of Experts in March, media reported late Wednesday. The official IRNA news agency reported Rouhani in a statement said the Guardian Council, the country’s election watchdog did not shortlist Rouhani for the assembly according to the country’s constitution monitors the Supreme Leader and chooses his successor in case.There is no elaboration about Rouhani’s disqualification who is already a member of the incumbent assembly.

