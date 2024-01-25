Judge says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can be questioned in Trump fake electors lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can be asked questions related to his role serving as a Democratic elector in the 2020 presidential election as part of an ongoing lawsuit against former President Donald Trump’s attorneys. Unlike most depositions, the judge ruled Thursday that Evers can’t be interviewed in person but instead can be asked questions in writing that he can then answer in writing. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled that former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes can be deposed in person because protections that apply to Evers as a current elected official don’t apply to Barnes. The lawsuit against Trump’s attorneys related to their role in the 2020 election is slated for a September trial.

