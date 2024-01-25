Man who killed 3 in English city of Nottingham sentenced to high-security hospital, likely for life

LONDON (AP) — A 32-year-old man who fatally stabbed two college students and a man months from retirement in the British city of Nottingham has been told he would “most probably” spend the rest of his life in a high-security medical facility. The judge told Valdo Calocane that he committed “a series of atrocities” in June last year. Calocane repeatedly stabbed Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who were both 19, as they walked home around dawn. A short while later, Calocane stabbed 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates and stole his van, running down three pedestrians. Prosecutors accepted Calocane’s guilty plea to manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.

By PAN PYLAS and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.