Pakistan must invest in climate resilience to survive, says prime ministerial hopeful Bhutto-Zardari

NURPUR NOON, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani prime ministerial hopeful says the country must invest in climate resilience for its survival. Unprecedented downpours in 2022 washed away homes and schools while also displacing hundreds of thousands of people. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari revealed Wednesday he had been ready to quit the government while he was foreign minister because there were no new climate-resilience projects in the federal budget following the disaster. The country is two weeks away from parliamentary elections, but so far only Bhutto-Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party has made climate adaptability and resilience key pledges in its platform. The nationwide polls are to be held on Feb. 8.

