Police say a man in Puerto Rico fatally shot 3 people before killing himself

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say a man in southwestern Puerto Rico fatally shot his former girlfriend and two members of her family before killing himself. Authorities said on Thursday that the shooting happened late the previous night in the coastal town of Yauco, where the bodies of the man’s former 30-year-old girlfriend, her 28-year-old brother and 51-year-old mother were found inside a house. Police said they later found the body of 33-year-old Wilfredo Hiram Santiago, who is suspected of killing the three, at his brother’s house in the same town. Police told local media that Santiago had a criminal record involving previous unrelated cases of domestic violence, and that the former girlfriend he killed had a restraining order against him.

