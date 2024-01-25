The hot young thing? At 71, John Leventhal has made a debut album

NEW YORK (AP) — No one will confuse musician John Leventhal with being the hot new thing. The six-time Grammy winner and husband of singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash is a noted record producer and guitarist who’s been a fixture on the New York music scene for more than four decades. But now, at age 71, he’s made his debut album. Leventhal said the pandemic forced him to get busy and make something of ideas that he’d been compiling. He’s more than familiar with the studio, but the idea of being an artist trying to sell his own musical vision is something completely new.

