US women’s professional volleyball void is filled, and possibly overflowing, with 3 upstart leagues

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Volleyball has been the No. 1 girls sport in the United States for a decade. More than 90,000 fans showed up for an outdoor match in Nebraska’s football stadium last summer and the NCAA final four set attendance and television viewership records. The next sign of the sport’s evolution in this country was on display when the Atlanta Vibe visited the Omaha Supernovas in the debut of the Pro Volleyball Federation. The PVF is one of three U.S. women’s professional leagues operating or planned for players who previously had no choice but to go overseas to continue their careers.

