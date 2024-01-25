Voting begins in tiny Tuvalu in election that reverberates from China to Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Voting has started in the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu, in a national election that could reverberate from China to Australia. Tuvalu is one of the smallest nations in the world, but the election for the 16-seat parliament was being closely watched. Prime Minister Kausea Natano is running again, but even reelection to parliament won’t guarantee him the top post. Finance Minister Seve Paeniu is challenging him, and opposition leader Enele Sopoaga is hoping to again be prime minister, after losing out to Natano after the 2019 election. The elections come as China, the United States and others wrangle for influence in the Pacific. Tuvalu is one of the few countries that recognizes Taiwan, but China has been pushing them to switch their alliance.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.