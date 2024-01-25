Walgreens to pay $275,000 to settle allegations in Vermont about service during pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Walgreens has agreed to pay $275,000 to settle allegations about service in some of the national pharmacy chain’s Vermont stores during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement announcing the settlement, the Vermont secretary of state’s office said Wednesday that some of the stores temporarily closed without notice, had untenable working conditions for pharmacists, and made medication and vaccination errors during the coronavirus pandemic. Walgreens said in a statement that it disputes the accuracy of the state’s allegations and admits no liability, but is pleased to have reached the settlement.

