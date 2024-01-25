Wisconsin Republicans set to pass bill banning abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Assembly are set to pass a bill that would call for a binding statewide referendum to ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy. Wisconsin law currently prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. The Assembly was set to vote during a floor session that began Thursday morning. Approval would send the bill to the Republican-controlled Senate, where it’s unclear whether it has enough support to pass. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will almost certainly veto the bill if it reaches him, but the proposal could galvanize the conservative base heading into the November elections.

