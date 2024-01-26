Cyprus government unveils support measures for breakaway Turkish Cypriots ahead of UN envoy’s visit
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The government of ethnically split Cyprus has promised breakaway Turkish Cypriots a package of measures aimed at winning their trust ahead of a renewed United Nations attempt to revive long-dormant peace talks. It includes promises to expedite citizenship applications, grant pensions to widows, offer more job training opportunities and allow easier access to Muslim places of worship, the government announced. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides tells reporters Friday: “Turkish Cypriots are citizens of the Cyprus Republic, we’re showing that in practice.” Cyprus was divided along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at creating a union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence over the island’s northern third.