Czech lower house approves tougher gun law after nation’s worst mass shooting. Next stop Senate
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Parliament’s lower house has approved an amendment to the country’s gun law that tightens requirements for owning a weapon more than a month after the worst mass killing in the nation’s history. The legislation now goes before the Senate and if approved there must then be signed by President Petr Pavel before becoming law. On Dec. 22, a lone shooter killed 14 people and wounded dozens before killing himself at a Charles University building in downtown Prague. The assailant was a 24-year-old student who had a proclivity for firearms, with a license to own eight guns. Authorities said he had no criminal record and therefore did not attract the attention of authorities.