Exotic animals including South American ostrich and giant African snail seized from suburban NY home
NORTH BELLMORE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have seized about a hundred animals from a Long Island home packed with exotic species — including a giant African snail, degus, a sulcata tortoise and a South American ostrich. The animals were discovered by state and local authorities Tuesday night in the basement and backyard shed of a home in suburban North Bellmore, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of New York City. Humane Long Island says 30 violations were issued relating to illegal possession of animals. A message seeking comment was left at a phone number associated with the animal owner.