Furry surprise in theft suspect’s pocket: A tiny blue-eyed puppy

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Officers in a Detroit suburb found a furry surprise when they patted down a theft suspect: A tiny blue-eyed puppy zipped inside the man’s jacket pocket. Roseville police found the palm-sized blue pit bull puppy on Jan. 16 while arresting a man accused of stealing money from a bank customer. The 5-week old female was taken to Macomb County’s animal control shelter and later to foster care before being returned to the theft suspect, who’s charged with larceny from a person. The chief animal control officer told the Detroit Free Press they met with Frappy’s owner to get her vaccinated and microchipped.

