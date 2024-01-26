Here’s a look at the 6 things the UN is ordering Israel to do about its operation in Gaza

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court issued a series of orders to Israel to protect Palestinians in Gaza to prevent genocide there. Friday’s ruling was one of the court’s most closely-watched since its creation in 1948. Among the measures, the court ordered Israel to do all it can to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of the U.N. convention on genocide. The court also said Israel should prevent and punish any incitement to genocide. And it ordered Israel to ensure more aid is delivered to Palestinians in Gaza.

