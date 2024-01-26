Jackie Robinson statue was stolen from a Kansas park

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas town is in uproar after a prized Jackie Robinson statue was stolen from a public park. Wichita police on Friday were still searching for the statue of the baseball legend and civil rights icon, which was cut at the ankles and hauled away Thursday. Robinson’s feet are all that remain of the statue. City leaders say the community is feeling disgusted and angry, and demanding justice. The police chief says it’s even more upsetting that the statue was stolen shortly before the start of Black History Month. There’s a $2,500 reward for tips leading to arrests and $5,000 for tips that lead to the statue’s return.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.