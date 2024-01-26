Kenya’s high court rules that deploying nation’s police officers to Haiti is unconstitutional

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s high court has blocked the U.N.-backed deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti to help the Caribbean country bring gang violence under control. High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled on Friday that Kenya’s National Security Council doesn’t have the authority to deploy regular police outside the African country. Kenya’s parliament passed a motion in November allowing the deployment of 1,000 officers to lead a multinational force in Haiti. The U.N. secretary-general’s special envoy for Haiti reported on Thursday that an unprecedented surge in gang violence is plaguing the country, with the number of victims killed, injured and kidnapped more than doubling last year.

