Man charged in 20-plus calls of false threats in US, Canada pleads guilty

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man who made over 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats, has pleaded guilty to four crimes. U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman says 21-year-old Ashton Garcia pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to two counts of extortion and two counts of threats and hoaxes regarding explosives. Prosecutors recommend that Garcia, of Bremerton, serve four years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Garcia used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity during the calls in 2022 and 2023. He also broadcast them on the social media platform Discord.

