Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire a missile toward US warship, forcing it to shoot down the projectile
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a missile toward a U.S. warship patrolling the Gulf of Aden, forcing it to shoot down the projectile. The attack Friday on the USS Carney marks the latest by the rebels amid their campaign against ships traveling through the Red Sea and surrounding waters. Those assaults have disrupted global trade amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The U.S. military’s Central Command said no one was hurt the attack, nor was the Carney damaged. The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the assault.