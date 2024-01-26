Russian man who flew on Los Angeles flight without passport or ticket found guilty of being stowaway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles has found a Russian man who flew on a plane from Denmark to Los Angeles in November without a passport or ticket is guilty of being a stowaway on an aircraft. Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 4 via a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen. Prosecutors say an immigration officer could not find Ochigava on the flight’s manifest or any other incoming international flights. The 46-year-old faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 5.

