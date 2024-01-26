Tattoo artist Kat Von D didn’t violate photographer’s copyright of Miles Davis portrait, jury says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found that celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D did not violate a photographer’s copyright when she gave a friend a tattoo based on a portrait of Miles Davis. The Los Angeles jury gave Von D a resounding victory in the case with their verdict on Friday. Photographer Jeffrey Sedlik and his attorneys said Von D’s tattoo and several social media posts about it were a violation of his copyright of a 1989 photo he shot of the jazz legend. But jurors found that Von D’s work was not similar enough to the photo to be a violation, and her use of it was legal.

