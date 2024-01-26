Venezuela’s highest court upholds ban on opposition presidential candidate

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s highest court has upheld a ban on the presidential candidacy of María Corina Machado, a longtime government foe whose opposition faction is backed by the United States. The ruling Friday was a slap at an agreement last year between President Nicolás Maduro’s administration and the opposition aimed at having free elections in Venezuela. The deal led to the U.S. easing economic sanctions against Maduro’s government. Machado is a former lawmaker who won the opposition’s independently run presidential primary in October with more than 90% of the vote. Her victory came despite the government announcing a 15-year ban on her running for office just days after she formally entered the race in June. She does not recognize the ban and continued to campaign.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.