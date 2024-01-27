Alaska Airlines has begun flying Boeing Max 9 jetliners again for the first time Friday

Alaska Airlines began flying Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners again for the first time Friday since they were grounded after a panel blew out of the side of one of the airline’s planes. The airline said in a statement that it has completed its final inspection of their group of the aircraft. They said they resumed flying the Max 9 with a flight from Seattle to San Diego on Friday afternoon. On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration approved the inspection and maintenance process to return the planes to flying. The airline said technicians at Alaska began inspections that night.

