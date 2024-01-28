33 people have been killed in separate traffic crashes in eastern Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in eastern Afghanistan say that separate traffic crashes have left at least 33 people dead and 16 others injured. The spokesman for the Kabul police chief said Sunday that 10 collisions occurred in the Sorabi district of Kabul province. It happened on the main highway linking the Afghan capital and the eastern Nangarhar province. Seventeen people including two children and four women were killed. Four additional crashes happened in which 15 people were killed in eastern Laghman province. One person was killed and six others were injured in other parts of Laghman province. Traffic crashes are common in Afghanistan mainly because of poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers on highways.

