Environmental officials working to clean up fuel after fiery tanker truck crash in Ohio

MACEDONIA, Ohio (AP) — Environmental officials in Ohio are back on the scene of a tanker truck crash, working to contain thousands of gallons of spilled diesel fuel. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said the truck that crashed Saturday morning, killing the driver, was carrying about 7,500 gallons of diesel. A nearby creek briefly caught fire, and the agency worked to stop the spread of the fuel. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at about 9:15 a.m. The truck had been travelling northbound on State Route 8 and attempted to get on Interstate 271 north when the driver lost control.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.