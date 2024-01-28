Iran executes 4 men convicted of planning sabotage and alleged links with Israel’s Mossad spy agency

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media say authorities executed four men convicted of planning sabotage and alleged links with Israel’s Mossad secret service. The official IRNA news agency said the men were convicted of planning to target a factory in 2022 belonging to Iran’s defense ministry and involved in missile and defensive equipment in the central city of Isfahan. It said the operation was allegedly engineered by Mossad and the four were trained by the Israeli agency in an African country before entering Iran. The four were identified as Iranian nationals. The report did not say how the death sentences were carried out on Monday, but in Iran it’s usually by hanging.

