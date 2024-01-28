Iran’s top diplomat seeks to deescalate tensions on visit to Pakistan after tit-for-tat airstrikes

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is in Pakistan for talks on deescalating tensions after deadly airstrikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month that killed at least 11 people in a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbors. Hossein Amirabdollahian landed at an airport near Islamabad before dawn on Monday. The foreign ministry in Islamabad says he’ll “hold in-depth talks” with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani. Relations between the two countries were dramatically imperiled after Iran targeted militant hideouts in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two children. Pakistan a day later launched airstrikes against alleged militant hideouts inside Iran, in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people.

