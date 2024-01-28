Soccer-mad Italy is now obsessed with tennis player Jannik Sinner after his Australian Open title
By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Soccer-mad Italy has a new obsession. Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open performance on the tennis court has captured the country’s attention. And not just for the way Sinner rallied from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev and win the Australian Open title. Sinner has been taking over the headlines from soccer ever since he reached the ATP Finals championship match at home in Turin and then played a leading role in leading Italy to the Davis Cup title on consecutive weeks in November. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni says that Sinner “wrote a new page of history today that fills us with pride.”