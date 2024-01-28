US aid office in Colombia reports its Facebook page was hacked

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Colombia office of the U.S. government agency that oversees foreign aid and development funding says its Facebook page was hacked. It’s asked the public to ignore any posts or links from the account. The United States Agency for International Development and the U.S. Embassy in Bogota said in a statement issued Saturday that staff members “identified an unauthorized access, resulting in a potential risk.” The statement didn’t identify the risk or explain if the breach involved ransomware. The Facebook page of USAID’s Colombia program displayed a message Sunday saying its content “isn’t available right now.” The agency didn’t immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press on the impact and status of the hack.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.