West Brom and Wolves soccer game stopped because of crowd trouble. FA launches investigation

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — The FA Cup fourth-round soccer match between local rivals West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton was paused after crowd trouble. The game at the Hawthorns was stopped shortly after Matheus Cunha gave visitors Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th minute and both teams were taken off the field by referee Thomas Bramall. Play was resumed following a lengthy delay and Wolves saw out a 2-0 win. The West Midlands clubs have a longstanding rivalry and this was the first time they had played each other since 2021. Play was suspended after trouble broke out in the stands and both teams were taken off the field to wait for the unrest to subside.

