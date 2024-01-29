A Boston doctor goes to trial on a charge of lewd acts near a teen on a plane

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston doctor indicted last year on a charge of lewd acts near a 14-year-old girl on an airplane has appeared in federal court for his trial. Dr. Sudipta Mohanty was indicted on one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts on an aircraft. Investigators say Mohanty was a passenger aboard a Hawaiian Airlines Flight from Honolulu to Boston in 2022 and was seated next to a girl traveling with her grandparents. She says she saw him masturbating. His lawyer says he is innocent. Mohanty worked as a doctor at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The hospital says he is no longer practicing there.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.