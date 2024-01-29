Amazon calls off bid to buy vacuum maker iRobot amid scrutiny in Europe and the US

LONDON (AP) — Amazon has called off its proposed acquisition of iRobot, with the ecommerce giant blaming “undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles.” The companies said in joint statement Monday that they “entered into a mutual agreement to terminate their announced acquisition agreement” and expressed disappointment. The deal was facing antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic. Amazon announced in 2022 that it would buy iRobot, maker of the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum, for $1.7 billion. But the value of the deal fell 15% after iRobot incurred new debt. Amazon will pay the company a termination fee. Also Monday, iRobot announced that it would lay off about 31% of its staff and its CEO would depart.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.