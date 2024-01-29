An Israeli strike on a Damascus area where Iran-backed groups operate caused casualties, Syria says

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian military says an Israeli airstrike on a Damascus suburb has killed and wounded several people. Opposition activists said the area hit was a stronghold of Iran-backed groups. There was no immediate comment from Israel. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Monday’s strike hit a farm housing members of Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group and other Iran-backed factions. It said the strike killed seven people, including four Syrians, one of whom was the bodyguard of a member of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. It did not give the nationalities of the others. The strike comes amid rising tension in the Middle East with the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

