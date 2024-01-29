Arrests made in investigation of 6 bodies found in remote California desert

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say arrests have been made in the investigation into six bodies found last week at a remote desert crossroads in Southern California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says a press conference will be held late Monday on the homicide investigation. A spokesperson declined to immediately provide details. Authorities found the bodies in the Mojave Desert outside El Mirage last week when they responded to a request for a wellness check. Authorities say the area some 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles is so remote that the sheriff’s department sought help from the California Highway Patrol’s Aviation Division to find the scene.

