Attorney General Merrick Garland to undergo surgery, Justice Department says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland will undergo back surgery this weekend and delegate his duties to the deputy attorney general during the procedure. The news comes as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin returns to work at the Pentagon following a hospitalization related to prostate cancer that was criticized for being kept secret for days. The 71-year-old Garland will be under general anesthesia during the back procedure on Saturday, which will last about 90 minutes. Justice Department spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa says he is expected to return home the same day. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco will take on his duties shortly before the procedure and continue until shortly after it is over.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.