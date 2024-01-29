Chicago to extend migrant shelter stay limits over concerns about long-term housing, employment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will again extend its 60-day limit on shelter stays for asylum seekers. The announcement Monday comes days ahead of a deadline that could have evicted nearly 2,000 migrants. Johnson says the idea was to give people more time to resettle and find work. Chicago has twice delayed enforcement due to weather. The latest policy change includes 60 additional days for many migrants currently in the city’s 28 shelters, which include warehouses and park district buildings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.