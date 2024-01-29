Counselor says parents chose work over taking care of teen before Michigan school shooting

A counselor has testified that he was “caught off guard” when the parents of a Michigan teenager refused to voluntarily take him home from school when confronted with a violent drawing he had made hours before he opened fire and killed four students. The meeting occurred on the morning of a shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. Ethan Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she and her husband were grossly negligent and could have prevented the tragedy if they had tended to their son’s mental health. James Crumbley faces trial in March. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty and is serving a life sentence.

