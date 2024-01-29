Fellini’s muse and Italian film icon Sandra Milo dies at 90

Sandra Milo, an icon of Italian cinema who played a key role in Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning “8½” has died. A statement from her family carried by state-run RAI television says that Milo died Monday in her sleep at home in Rome. She was 90. Milo had her break in Roberto Rossellini’s 1959 film “Il generale Della Rovere (General Della Rovere).” She went on to star with some of the greats of Italy’s post-war film industry, including Alberto Sordi and Marcello Mastroianni, with whom she appeared in the Oscar-winning “8½.” She recounted her 17-year affair with Fellini in her book “Caro Federico.”

