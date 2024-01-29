Former state senator announces run for North Dakota’s lone US House seat

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A potato farmer and former North Dakota lawmaker is running for the state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Tom Campbell, of Grafton, announced his campaign Friday. He served in the state Senate from 2012 to 2018 and previously ran for the at-large seat in 2018, but withdrew before the crowded GOP primary election. He’s the second Republican in the race. Former state Rep. Rick Becker, a plastic surgeon, is the other. Democrat Trygve Hammer, a military veteran, also is running. Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong is running for governor, thus opening up the House race this year.

