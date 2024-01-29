Georgia House votes to revive prosecutor oversight panel as Democrats warn of targeting Fani Willis

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia House members have passed a bill that would revive a commission with powers to discipline and remove prosecutors. But Democrats warned that Monday’s vote was aimed at disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The bill now heads to the Senate. Lawmakers passed a law creating the commission last year, but it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court refused to approve its rules. Monday’s measure removes the requirement for Supreme Court approval. State senators approved a special committee Friday to probe whether Willis has used state money to benefit herself by employing attorney Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.