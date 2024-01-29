Skip to Content
Japan PM Kishida is fighting a party corruption scandal. Here’s a look at what it’s about

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday was forced to start this year’s parliamentary session with an apology over one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals in decades. Prosecutors recently indicted 10 people, including three lawmakers and a number of political aides. The scandal is the latest hit to Kishida’s already unpopular Cabinet. Kishida in December removed people linked to the scandal from his Cabinet and key party posts, but his government’s support ratings have dropped to around 20%.

