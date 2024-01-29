Kimberly Palmer: Romance scammers: They call you honey, but don’t send them money

Romance scams are increasingly common, with consumers losing $1.3 billion to them in 2022, according to Federal Trade Commission reports. While anyone can fall victim to a romance scam, there are strategies you can use to reduce your risk. First, be wary of online relationships that move quickly. Common red flags include someone avoiding video calls or in-person meetings. Scammers might also encourage you to move off the dating app to email or text messaging. They often ask for money, claiming they need it for an emergency. Avoid exchanging money with people you haven’t met in person, even if it feels like you know them.

