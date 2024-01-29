LA Opera scraps planned world premiere of Mason Bates’ ‘Kavalier and Clay’ adaptation over finances

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Opera scrapped plans for the world premiere of Mason Bates’ “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” this fall because of finances, and the work will instead open with a student cast at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. Bates’ composition, based on Michael Chabon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, is a co-commission with the Metropolitan Opera and was to have originated at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Oct. 26. Instead, it will have four performances from Nov. 15-22 at the Musical Arts Center in Bloomington, Indiana, then will move to the Met as planned for its 2025-26 season.

