Malaysia charges former minister for not declaring assets, as graft probe targets allies of ex-PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia charged a former minister on Monday with failing to declare assets. It’s the latest step in a corruption probe that’s targeting people connected to the country’s last prime minister. Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin, who left office more than 20 years ago, is a key ally of ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed. Both argue that the probe is politically motivated and that prosecutors have ignored potential corruption among allies of the current government. A frail Daim, 85, who was just discharged from hospital, turned up in court in a wheelchair. He pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to declare 71 assets ranging from luxury cars to a raft of companies, properties and land. He faces up to five years in jail and a fine if found guilty.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.