Michigan man charged with threatening to hang Biden, Harris and bomb Washington D.C.
DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with threatening President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Detroit News reports that Russell Douglas Warren of Prudenville was charged Sunday in the Eastern District of Michigan. Prosecutors allege that he posted on X that both Biden and Harris should be taken to prison and hanged. He also called on X for an immediate evacuation of Washington D.C. because he was going to drop a bomb on the city. His attorney, listed in online records as federal community defender Bryan Sherer, didn’t immediately return a message Monday afternoon.