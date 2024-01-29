Pedro Almodóvar has a book out this fall, a ‘fragmentary autobiography’ called ‘The Last Dream’

NEW YORK (AP) — Pedro Almodóvar has finally gotten around to that memoir admirers have wanted him to write. Sort of. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has a book out this fall, “The Last Dream,” that publisher HarperVia is calling a “debut collection of short stories.” Almodóvar, who has made a career of out of defying boundaries, has a different definition — more like an anti-definition. The director is calling his book a “fragmentary autobiography.” According to HarperVia, “The Last Dream” includes 12 selections from his personal writings, however fragmented, that reflect his “most intimate obsessions.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.