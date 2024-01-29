Police say Minnesota man dressed as delivery driver in home invasion turned triple homicide

A Minnesota man has been charged in a triple homicide after allegedly dressing as a package delivery driver to break into a home. Alonzo Pierre Mingo is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the Friday killings in a suburban Minneapolis home. He’s jailed on a $5 million bond. Police say video footage shows Mingo dressed in a UPS-type uniform and pointing a gun to a man and a woman as he demands money. Two children younger than 5 years old are also in the room. Police say Mingo led the group out of the room, then returned with the woman and shot her a point blank range.

