Prince Harry’s lawyers seek $2.5 million in fees after win in British tabloid phone hacking case

LONDON (AP) — A lawyer for Prince Harry is seeking 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) in legal fees after proving the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid invaded his privacy by hacking his phone. Attorney David Sherborne said Monday that he was overwhelmingly successful at trial representing the Duke of Sussex and three others. The Duke of Sussex was awarded 140,000 pounds ($178,000) in damages last month after the judge found phone hacking was widespread at Mirror newspapers and executives covered it up. Mirror argues it should only have to pay legal fees for the portions of claims it lost and it is due costs for claims it won.

