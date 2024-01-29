Skip to Content
France's protesting farmers approach Paris on tractors, vowing a 'siege' over grievances

Published 3:58 AM

By SYLVIE CORBET and JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press

JOSSIGNY, France (AP) — Protesting farmers are starting to encircle Paris with tractor barricades and drive-slows in a battle with the government over their industry's future. The movement in France is another manifestation of a global food crisis worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, a major food producer. French farmer argue that war-impacted higher prices for fertilizer and other inputs have eaten into their incomes, and that France's massively subsidized farming sector is over-regulated and hurt by food imports from countries facing fewer constraints. The French government has announced a deployment of 15,000 police officers to head off any effort by protesters to enter Paris.

Associated Press

