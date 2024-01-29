US safety agency closes probe into Dodge and Ram rotary gear shifters without seeking a recall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators will not seek a recall after a seven-year investigation into complaints that more than 1 million Dodge and Ram vehicles can roll away after being shifted into park. The problem was similar to one that was blamed in the death of Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin, although his Jeep Grand Cherokee was being recalled to address the issue. The investigation covered almost 1.3 million Ram pickups Dodge Durango SUVs. At issue were electronic rotary gear shifters that were new at the time but different from previous shifters that used a lever. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it found no evidence that a defect caused the rollaway incidents. Plus, Fiat Chrysler updated software so the vehicles shift into park if the driver’s door is opened.

